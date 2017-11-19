The Bollywood movie Padmavati has been continuously facing protests by several Rajput groups, including the Karni Sena and others, for allegedly ‘distorting’ historical facts. The controversy took an ugly turn earlier this week when Karni Sena leaders threatened to cut off Deepika Padukone’s nose, who is playing the character of Padmavati in the movie.

Apart from the incompletion of paper work, the movie had also been facing hurdles from the state governments of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh

Following the continuous protests and incompletion of paperwork of the Bollywood film Padmavati, the film’s producers have voluntarily deferred the release of the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmavati was earlier set for the grand release on December 1. As per reports, the delay in the release of Padmavati seemed inevitable after the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had returned the move to the makers stating that the paperwork was incomplete. Even though the new release date is still unknown, sources say that it may hit screens in 2018 as the board can take up to 61 days for a decision on a film’s certification. The announcement regarding the release date of the movie was done by Viacom18 on Sunday noon.

Apart from the incompletion of paper work, the movie had also been facing hurdles from the state governments of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The governments have been seeking a delay in the movie. Recently, Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje wrote to union minister of I&B, Smriti Irani, urging that the movie should be released only after proper changes. Rajasthan CM had said, "A committee of historians, film experts and members from the Rajput community be formed to look into the film's subject and necessary changes be made to it so that it does not hurt the sentiments of any community."

The Bollywood movie Padmavati directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali features Deepika Padukone as legendary Rajput queen Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as her husband Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khilji.