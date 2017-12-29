Sanjeeda Sheikh is one the most successful actor of Indian television. The actor has time and again proved that she requires no makeup to look effortlessly beautiful. With her acting debut in 2005 as Nimmo in the TV series Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Ka, Sanjeeda’s career took a high jump. Here are 35 hot, sexy and beautiful photos of Sanjeeda Sheikh that will you leave you mesmerised.

Indian Television has a multitude of super talented and incredibly good looking actors. It’s not just a saying that the small screen is indeed the big screen of the entertainment industry. The women actors of Indian Television have been upfront in setting fashion and beauty trends inspiring millions of young girls and women. One such actress who has won hearts and has become one of the most popular face of the small screen is Sanjeeda Sheikh. The actress is undoubtedly the natural beauty of the small screen. Time and again, Sanjeeda has proved that she requires no makeup to look effortlessly beautiful.

Sanjeeda Sheikh made her acting debut in 2005 as Nimmo in the TV series Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. Post that show, Sanjeeda’s career took a high jump and she appreared in various shows like Ek Hasina Thi, Ishq ka Rang Safed, Love Ka Hai Intezaar and many more. The actress married her long time boyfriend Aamir Ali in 2012 and won the dance based show Nach Baliye Season 3 together as a couple. The actress has also replaced Mouni Roy as the lead actor in the season 3 of superhit show Naagin aired on Colours.

Over the span of 12 years in the entertainment industry, Sanjeeda has won acclaims such as the most stylish actress, great performer of the year and best actress award in a negative role among many others. Rightly so, the actress has won hearts with her incredible looks, natural beauty and the girl next door image making her garner more than 2 million followers on her official instagram account.

Here are 35 hot, sexy and beautiful photos of Sanjeeda Sheikh which will fall you fall for her.