After two successful seasons of the show Naagin aired on Colours, actor Sanjeeda Shaikh is going replace Mouni Roy. The first two seasons of the show stood tall at the number 1 spot on the TRP charts with Mouni Roy and Ada Khan as the main ichha-dhaari naagins of the show. Producer Ekta Kapoor had hinted at the change in the star cast in early December with an instagram post. She mentioned, “A new nagin arrives! As we bid Adieu to @imouniroy and @adaakhann from NAAGIN as we welcome the NEW! Will soon reveal my new ‘naagin’ or should I say ‘NAAGINS’ #waitfornaagin3”
Earlier speculations were rife that Ye hai Mohabbatein star Anita Hassanandani , popularly known as ‘Shagun’ in the show, might join the team, but now it has been confirmed that Sanjeeda will be playing the role of one of the naagins. The show makers have also been trying to rope in Qubool hai fame Surbhi Jyoti to play the second lead role but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. A close source from the team was quoted by DNA, “Two actresses will be roped in to play naagins, and one of them is Sanjeeda. Talks are on with Surbhi but it is not yet finalized.”
Everyone’s favourite and the original Naagin Mouni Roy has reportedly left the show due to her Bollywood commitments. The actress will be sharing the screen space with none other than Akshay Kumar in the film Gold. Gold will be a biopic on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh Sr., who won the first Olympic medal for India in 1948.