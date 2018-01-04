Social media went into a frenzy when recent photos of Sara Ali Khan surfaced that showed her in a shiny black leather skirt and over-the-knee boots on Instagram. Following her step-mom's footsteps, Sara Ali Khan is the proper amalgam of style and sensation and her new look and photos prove it.

The daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput- starrer ‘Kedarnath’. Recently, Sara Ali Khan is taking the Internet by storm with her recent looks. She was looking stunning in that white dress during Virushka’s Mumbai reception and gained a lot of attention. As she is about to make her debut it has become compulsory for her to maintain a public image. She is grabbing a lot of eyeballs with her different styles when it comes to attending a friend’s party, going to the gym or attending any traditional event, she knows how to keep it a bit sassy and classy.

Following her step-mom's footsteps, Sara Ali Khan is the proper amalgam of style and sensation. You must have started guessing the occasion so it was a Christmas get-together at her father's Mumbai home. For the bash, Sara wore a black leather skirt with black boots covering her lower thigh and a sparkly halter top with a big ring on her index finger.

Keeping it simple and all about the dress, Sara was seen having kohled eyes, nude lips, dewy makeup and hair swept to one side. According to Saif Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the lady who inspires his daughter. Well, the fans are waiting for her debut and have high hopes for upcoming flick ‘Kedarnath’.