Actress, Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan had a lovely day celebrating Christmas with their close friends and family members.

After getting hitched for life on November 23, 2017, followed by a dreamy honeymoon in the Maldives, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan had a lovely day celebrating Christmas. The Bollywood actress took to her Instagram account to share adorable pictures of Christmas celebrations. Ashish Chowdhry, Samita Bangargi, Ashish Nehra and Yuvraj Singh were in their party.The couple made sure to make this Christmas a special one with a lovely celebration with their close friends and family members. “Thank you, Arshad and Maria, for the best Christmas dinner – to good times and laughter. Merry Christmas @yuvisofficial @zaheer_khan34 @mariagorettiz,” Instagrammed Sagarika.

