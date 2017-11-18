Tennis star Serena Williams marries Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans on Thursday. Serena and Ohanian got engaged in December. Serena gave birth to a girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on September 1. The wedding had a 'Beauty and the Beast' theme.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian tied the knot in a private and low-key ceremony in New Orleans on Thursday night. Music royalty Beyonce, legendary Vogue magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, actress Eva Longoria and singer Ciara were all also seen arriving at the arts complex. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, and Ohanian welcomed their first child, daughter Alexis Olympia, on September 1. They announced their engagement in December after meeting in 2015 in Rome.

The couple had signed a deal with Vogue to shoot pictures for their big day. And the magazine posted a few of those pictures on its website on Friday night in terms of a story. The ceremony took place at the Contemporary Arts Center with a tight security cover and the guests asked not to carry mobile phones to avoid any pictures from being leaked from the wedding. The guests were ferried in a sea of cars throughout the night to the venue and back. The wedding was reportedly kept in a Beauty and the Beast theme.

In an Instagram post by Ohanian posted on Friday, he wrote, “You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport–I’m talking about as a mother and as a wife. I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together. And my whole life I didn’t even realize it, but I was waiting for this moment. And everything that I have done, everything that I am so proud of in my career, and in my life, for the last 34 years, pales in comparison to what we’re doing today.”

Vogue magazine, on the other hand, published multiple photos from the night including some exclusives. Williams won this year’s Australian Open while pregnant, and is expected to defend her title in Melbourne in 2018 — just four-and-a-half months after giving birth to her child.

@serenawilliams married @alexisohanian in a stunning Sarah Burton for @alexandermcqueen princess gown. Tap the link in our bio for more exclusive photos from the star-studded celebration. Photographed by @mistadubb and @ericamelissa_. A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Nov 17, 2017 at 5:39pm PST