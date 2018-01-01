Well, Shah Rukh Khan knows how to impress his fans with perfect New Year Gift. The ‘Raees’ star has started off 2018 on a very excited note. As we already know that SRK is working with Aanand L Rai for the first time in an untitled project. The movie has gathered a lot of attention as Shah Rukh will play a ‘dwarf’ or a vertically challenged man. Last day, SRK’s conversation with Aanand L Rai made fans impatient by asking the director about the title of his next as part of the promotions. So, Shah Rukh Khan has officially announced that he would be sharing the title of the film with his fans as New Year gift.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter and wrote, “@aanandlrai sir, title kab announce karna hai? Ya 2018 mein bhi gaaliyan khaani hain?! @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif” to which the producer/director replied, “Arre sir apno ki gaaliyaan hain, khaa lenge 😊Par aap bataao ? 1st January kaisa rahega ?”

Shah Rukh then wrote, ‘Accha rahega…Par sirf title announce karoge ya kuch dikhaaoge bhi?” hinting that along with the title, the director should also give a sneak-peek into the film, which Aanand approved of as he wrote back, “Naye Saal ka pehla din hai Khan Saab!!! Kuch dikha bhi dena chahiye…”

Here is the Twitter conversation that made SRK’s impatient about his next big flick:

Soon Anushka Sharma also joined their conversation and adding to the excitement shared a tweet regarding the same on Twitter.

Adding to the excitement, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted back to back two posts with the pictures of other leading ladies of the movie.

As the conversation got over, SRK bid goodbye to his fans and 2017, wishing everyone a Happy New Year, “And me also waiting for @aanandlrai film Title with the girls and the whole team. Happy New year all u very loved people. #Kal5BajeSRK”