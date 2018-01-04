Mithelesh Baria, who is a writer and a seemingly active Twitter made a claim that the lines used by SRK to promote the first teaser of Zero are actually a copy of a writer’s published work. According to Twitter users who claim to be his friends and are asking Khan to give Baria “due credits”, the lines were also published in his book thereafter.

Twitter has shown its concern regarding the lines SRK has used to introduce the first trailer of Zero is actually a copy of a writer’s published work

Shah Rukh Khan has recently created a buzz on social media with the teaser of his upcoming film ‘Zero’. The movie is directed by Aanand L Rai and for the first time, Shah Rukh Khan will be playing the character of a vertically challenged person. Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will be sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. However, Twitter is going mad about something really unique and unexpected. Well, Twitter has shown its concern regarding the lines SRK has used to introduce the first trailer of Zero is actually a copy of a writer’s published work.

Mithelesh Baria, who is a writer and a seemingly active Twitter user wrote the lines “टिकेटें लेकर बैठें हैं मेरी ज़िन्दगी की कुछ लोग …. तमाशा भी भरपूर होना चाहिए” in 2015. According to Twitter users who claim to be his friends and are asking Khan to give Baria “due credits”, the lines were also published in his book thereafter. So, amidst the fervour and excitement with which many are waiting for the film to hit the screens, a lot of people on the micro-blogging site have risen up to the occasion, asking Khan and Rai to ensure that Baria gets his due recognition.

This is what Shah Rukh Khan has written in his tweet:

This is what Mithelesh has written back in 2015:

And this is how Twitterati is supporting Mithelesh and Asking Khan for the due credits:

https://t.co/4FgU6EutXZ

Dear Shahrukh

The words you have used were written by @mithelesh in 2015.

Dont you feel he deserves credit?

As an artist I'm sure you will gladly acknowledge the work of another @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/uus2OhYafX — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) January 2, 2018

The fact that you went out of the way to get @mithelesh his credit says alot about how wonderful you are @iamrana Aapa.@iamsrk Shahrukh, I love you! And #mbaria is my friend. He deserves the mention darling 😘 — Pooja Punjabi (@pooja_punjabi) January 3, 2018

hope SRK notice it. I think he took it from internet.

Tagging his team member will be better istead of tagging him. bcz SRK gots uncountable mention everyday so he cant see everyone's tweet. — Jitendra (@jitu_ss) January 2, 2018

I believe, if you really loved the lines & found them appropriate for your promotion, the original writer @mithelesh deserve a word of love & encouragement from you.. #ZeroTheMovie

cc @aanandlrai — Gopal Das Agrawal (@GDAgrawal) January 3, 2018

So, Twitter wants Shah Rukh to consider the matter as soon as possible. Well, Shah Rukh who has no idea about the matter should take a step to calm Twitterati.