Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has announced the much awaited title of Anand L Rai's next big release. Titled as 'Zero', the film is scheduled for a release on December 21, 2018. The film will feature Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of a dwarf while Anushka Sharma will be reportedly playing the role of a mentally challenged girl.

The much awaited title of Anand L Rai’s directoral starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif has finally been revealed with the film’s teaser. King Khan shared the news on his official Twitter handle, “टिकटें लिए बैठें हैं लोग मेरी ज़िंदगी की, तमाशा भी पूरा होना चाहिए! (People have bought tickets of my life , entertainment should also be complete) As promised, here’s the title of @anandlrai‘s film” With the title teaser, the release date of the film has also been revealed which is December 21, 2018.

King Khan will be seen essaying the role of dwarf while Anushka Sharma is reportedly playing the role of a mentally challenged girl. The Tanu Weds Manu director Anand L Rai seems to recreate his on screen magic in the film Zero and looks extremely promising. The fans seem elated with the superstar’s new year gift on the first day of 2018. The teaser ended with the dialogue, “Hum jiske peeche lag jaate hain, Life bana dete hain!” We’re sure this dialogue is surely going to become one of the super hits dialogues of the year.

Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has reached new heights as the film has already crossed the 200 crore milestone on the box office. While Anushka Sharma recently got married to her long time boyfriend and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli in a secret wedding affair at Tuscany in Italy. On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for release of her film Pari on February 9th 2018.

Have a look at the title announcement here: