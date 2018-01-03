Shah Rukh Khan's next big flick 'Zero' has started trending the Twitter. With a series of applauds, lots of hilarious jokes have also started trending on Twitter with hashtag Zero. From connecting the teaser to Padmavat controversy and exam results, Twitterati has left no chance to crack jokes on the teaser of SRK's next big flick 'Zero'.

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his debut as a dwarf in his upcoming flick ‘Zero’. Every SRK fan who follow their favourite star whole-heartedly knows that every time Badshah has something new and exciting for them. This New Year he gifted his fans the first look of ‘Zero’ which started trending on social media instantly. Every time when there is Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen, it becomes quite inevitable to take eyes off him. Most of the times the actor has faced criticism for not trying different genres or romancing younger actresses. He experimented with himself in the movie Fan, but his efforts were gone vain. So, this time he is taking a big risk. He is playing a dwarf in an Aanand L. Rai’s ‘Zero’.

Shah Rukh Khan is looking so adorable in the trailer and if you haven’t watched the trailer as of yet, we will definitely be showing you that at the end of this article. Every other thing that happens around becomes a trending hashtag on Twitter. From a movie teaser to celebrity wedding, social media knows how to turn them out into fun. Everything that comes on Twitter, somehow, takes the form of a meme and starts trending. Well, Twitterati knows what it takes to make a perfect meme and SRK’s Zero has come out to be the perfect ingredient for that. Let us check out some the hilarious memes that are trending the Twitter with #Zero.

After the #Padmavat verdict,

SRK named his movie #ZERO so that the censor board cannot add, subtract, multiply, divide. Anything from the title. — Prahahahanav (@Pranav_Dangi) January 1, 2018

* Virat Kohli gets out on Zero * Anushka Sharma: Thank you darling for promoting my upcoming film — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 1, 2018

Aamir Khan would have looked natural though. 😸 #2ZERO18 — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) January 1, 2018

Kaise Bure din aa gaye Shahrukh Sir ke Rajpal Yadav ki movie cheen ni pad rahi hai 😒 #Zero — Maithun (@Being_Humor) January 1, 2018

Well, these were some of the memes that took Twitter by storm when the teaser of SRK’s Zero came out. The movie is going to be the biggest experiment of SRK’s career. The Bollywood fans are going to have a blast this year as SRK’s ‘Zero’, Aamir’s ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ and Salman’s ‘Race 3’ are all queued up to be released this year. If you guys haven’t watched the trailer yet, then check it out here: