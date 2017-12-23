Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter bring in the Christmas celebrations with an uber cool photo session. The family had a special screening of Ishaan's debut film 'Beyond the clouds' and was joined by his co star Jahnvi Kapoor. Mira Rajput shared the special moments from the night on her official Instagram account.

Christmas time calls for a family time. After wrapping up the first shooting schedule of Dhadak, Ishaan Khatter has come back to the bay to bring in the Christmas celebrations with his big brother Shahid Kapoor, sister-in-law Mira Rajput and beautiful mother Neelima Azeem. The Kapoor family had a special screening of Ishaan’s debut film ‘Beyond the clouds’ at Lightbox quality theatre in Santacruz where they were joined by Ishaan’s Dhadak co-star Jahnvi Kapoor. However, what truly made the night a memorable one was an impromptu photo session post screening.

Mira Rajput shared the family’s special moments on her Instagram account while Shahid got behind the camera as a proud brother and clicked Ishaan’s images. The two brothers were seen bonding with each other after a long time. Shahid also shared the nickname he has kept from his little brother ‘Kekdha’ and gave major sibling goals. Later in the night, Mira shared images with Shahid and mother-in-law. Meanwhile, their beautiful daughter Misha Kapoor is busy taking her dance lessons from her grand mother Neelima Azeem. Mira had shared an adorable image of their dance practices where the cute muchkin is looking at her grandma admiringly and captioned it, “Guru Shishya Parampara”.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmavati is still in trouble and the release date might get postponed to March 2018. He will soon start prepping for his next release Batti Gul Meter Chaalu in which Shahid Kapoor would be starring opposite Befikre actor Vaani Kapoor for the first time ever. The film is likely to hit the big screen on August 31, 2018.

Here are some of the images from the night:

