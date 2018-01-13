Shahrukh Khan is known for his high-end parties and star-studded affairs which he hosts either at Mannat or at his farmhouse in Alibaugh. He kicked off 2018 by throwing a birthday bash for his BFF Kaajal Anand along with wife Gauri Khan and Karan Johar.

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his high-end parties and star-studded affairs which he hosts either at Mannat or at his farmhouse in Alibaugh. SRK kicked off 2018 by throwing a birthday bash for his BFF Kaajal Anand along with wife Gauri Khan and Karan Johar. The party took place on 12th January 2018 at Mannat and saw a rally of Bollywood celebrities wheeling in to wish Kaajal on her 50th birthday. SRK and Kaajal have been friends since the beginning.

Kaajal Anand started out as a lawyer who was involved in actor Sanjay Dutt’s case but she left that profession to become a designer along with Manish Malhotra and Avanti Birla and went to open a boutique called Revere. Then came Yantra — the ultra-luxe furniture store where she was introduced to Gauri Khan and in turn to the King Khan. When the me-toos in the furniture market started mushrooming, Kaajal flipped the channel and moved on — to set up health temple Evolve.

Here are a few images to give you a taste of the party:

Hrithik Roshan and Farah Khan with the women of the hour Kaajal Anand, cutely known as “Putlu” in the circle.

Raveena Tandon and Ranveer Singh made it to the party as well!

Raveena Tandon had fun clicking pictures with the entire posse!

Deepika Padukone looked ravishing in her casual outfit for the party!

Suzzane Roshan was there as well with Mahee Kapoor

Karishma Kapoor gave us BFF Goals! with Kaajal Anand

Arjun Kapoor was seen pulling into Mannat as well

So were BFF’s Farhan Akhtar and Dino Morea

The party saw the who who’s of the industry and it must have been a night to remember after all Gauri Khan is the best hostess in town!