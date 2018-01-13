Shah Rukh Khan is known for his high-end parties and star-studded affairs which he hosts either at Mannat or at his farmhouse in Alibaugh. SRK kicked off 2018 by throwing a birthday bash for his BFF Kaajal Anand along with wife Gauri Khan and Karan Johar. The party took place on 12th January 2018 at Mannat and saw a rally of Bollywood celebrities wheeling in to wish Kaajal on her 50th birthday. SRK and Kaajal have been friends since the beginning.
Kaajal Anand started out as a lawyer who was involved in actor Sanjay Dutt’s case but she left that profession to become a designer along with Manish Malhotra and Avanti Birla and went to open a boutique called Revere. Then came Yantra — the ultra-luxe furniture store where she was introduced to Gauri Khan and in turn to the King Khan. When the me-toos in the furniture market started mushrooming, Kaajal flipped the channel and moved on — to set up health temple Evolve.
Here are a few images to give you a taste of the party:
- Hrithik Roshan and Farah Khan with the women of the hour Kaajal Anand, cutely known as “Putlu” in the circle.
- Raveena Tandon and Ranveer Singh made it to the party as well!
- Raveena Tandon had fun clicking pictures with the entire posse!
- Deepika Padukone looked ravishing in her casual outfit for the party!
- Suzzane Roshan was there as well with Mahee Kapoor
- Karishma Kapoor gave us BFF Goals! with Kaajal Anand
- Arjun Kapoor was seen pulling into Mannat as well
- So were BFF’s Farhan Akhtar and Dino Morea
The party saw the who who’s of the industry and it must have been a night to remember after all Gauri Khan is the best hostess in town!