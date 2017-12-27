On the occasion of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s 52nd birthday, Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan wishes him in the most adorable manner. The Karan Arjun actor was quoted saying; “Tum jio hazaron saal, saal ke din ho pachas hazaar” and wished him all the best. He also expressed that he would not be able to attend his birthday celebration since he wants to spend some time with his kids who are back home for their holidays.

The Karan Arjun actor made up for his absence and sang a birthday song for Salman in the most adorable way. He was quoted saying; “Tum jio hazaron saal, saal ke din ho pachas hazaar. I wish him all the best. I won’t be able to meet him because my children are here and I want to spend some time with them but we will celebrate when he comes back. We can celebrate Salman Khan’s birthday month long.” The actor had also made a cameo in Salman’s Tubelight while the actors will be sharing the screen space in Shah Rukh’s next film with Anand L Rai, opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

On the work front, the actor is currently shooting for Race 3 directed by Remo D’Souza, starring with Bobby deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor. His latest release ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, opposite Katrina Kaif is roaring at the box office by earning over 150 crores in just 4 days. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel of 2012 hit film Ek Tha Tiger.