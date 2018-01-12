Shama Sikander has won the hearts of millions with her super hot and bold looks. Shama was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's directorial web series Maaya in which the diva had tried to give a tough competition to Dakota Johnson in 50 Shades of Grey. Recently, the actor turned fashion designer was in news for shutting down all the internet trolls with a powerful message accompanied by a super hot bikini picture.

Shama Sikander has won the hearts of millions with her super-hot and bold looks

Bold and Beautiful Shama Sikander has created massive shock waves with her supermodel transformation. Best remembered for her leading role in TV series, Yeh Meri Life Hai, Shama has mesmerised her fans with her bold and beautiful personality on social media. From her super hot and bold looks to her classy style, the fashion diva is definitely an Internet sensation. Recently, the actor turned fashion designer had shut down all the body shaming trolls with a sexy bikini picture like a boss lady.

Shama Sikander had made her big screen debut with small roles in films like ‘Prem Aggan’ and ‘Mann’ before landing a supporting role in the film ‘Ansh: The Deadly Part’. She was seen playing the role of very popular ‘Byankar Pari’ on the small screen in the children’s program ‘Baal Veer’ aired on SAB Tv. Featuring into the fashion industry, Sikander launched her women’s wear fashion label Saisha in 2010 and garnered massive appreciation for her designs at fashion events like the Lakme Fashion Week.

Referred to as a ‘fashion connoisseur’, Shama has featured on the Gr8 magazine cover more than any other Bollywood diva till date and has appeared in print as well as on the ramp supporting various notable fashion labels and designers including Manish Malhotra, Neeta Lulla, Nisha Jamvwal and the world-renowned Ritu Kumar. The super hot and stunning diva also grabbed massive eyeballs for her sensational hot and steamy role in Vikram Bhatt’s directoral web series ‘Maaya’ as she tried to give a tough competition to Dakota Johnson in 50 Shades of Grey.

Check out 30 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Shama Sikander that will make you follow her right away.

Shama Sikander rises up the temperature in her super hot and sexy black robe.