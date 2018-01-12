Bold and Beautiful Shama Sikander has created massive shock waves with her supermodel transformation. Best remembered for her leading role in TV series, Yeh Meri Life Hai, Shama has mesmerised her fans with her bold and beautiful personality on social media. From her super hot and bold looks to her classy style, the fashion diva is definitely an Internet sensation. Recently, the actor turned fashion designer had shut down all the body shaming trolls with a sexy bikini picture like a boss lady.

Shama Sikander had made her big screen debut with small roles in films like ‘Prem Aggan’ and ‘Mann’ before landing a supporting role in the film ‘Ansh: The Deadly Part’. She was seen playing the role of very popular ‘Byankar Pari’ on the small screen in the children’s program ‘Baal Veer’ aired on SAB Tv. Featuring into the fashion industry, Sikander launched her women’s wear fashion label Saisha in 2010 and garnered massive appreciation for her designs at fashion events like the Lakme Fashion Week.

Referred to as a ‘fashion connoisseur’, Shama has featured on the Gr8 magazine cover more than any other Bollywood diva till date and has appeared in print as well as on the ramp supporting various notable fashion labels and designers including Manish Malhotra, Neeta Lulla, Nisha Jamvwal and the world-renowned Ritu Kumar. The super hot and stunning diva also grabbed massive eyeballs for her sensational hot and steamy role in Vikram Bhatt’s directoral web series ‘Maaya’ as she tried to give a tough competition to Dakota Johnson in 50 Shades of Grey.

Check out 30 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Shama Sikander that will make you follow her right away. 

Shama Sikander rises up the temperature in her super hot and sexy black robe.

Super hot Shama Sikander looks breathtaking in her floral monokini.
Bold and Beautiful Shama Sikander grabs eyeballs in her hot and sexy avatar.
Shama Sikander mesmerises her fans with her sexy Indian avatar.
Shama Sikander looks like a floral dream in a sexy yellow dress.
Shama Sikander looks breathtakingly hot in her latest photoshoot.
Ever-so-beautiful Shama Sikander steals hearts in a traditional designer ensemble.
Actor turned designer Shama Sikander looks breathtaking in a sexy red dress.
Shama Sikander steals the limelight in her super sexy floral monokini.
Oh-so-sexy Shama Sikander dances her way out in green fields.
Shama Sikander shuts down her haters with a super hot white bikini.
Shama Sikander mesmerises her fans with a sexy sun kissed photo.
Hot and Sexy Shama Sikander looks more breathtaking than the amazing background.
Shama Sikander flaunts her super sexy curves in a white polka dot bikini.
The ever-so-gorgeous Shama Sikander steals hearts with her beautiful smile.

Shama Sikander looks like a sexy goddess in an off shoulder tube top.

Mesmerising Shama Sikander clicks a cute selfie with a Koala Bear.
Shama Sikander gives major style inspiration to her fans in high black waisted pants paired with white formal shirt.
Super hot Shama Sikander looks like a floral dream in her bright yellow dress.
Shama Sikander looks breathtaking in her hot and sexy Indian avatar.
Shama Sikander looks smolten hot in jaw dropping sexy golden monokini.
Angelic Shama Sikander looks effortlessly sexy in a white bikini top paired with white shorts.
Shama Sikander looks ever-so-sexy in a black slit high dress paired with hot red lipstick.
Shama Sikander rises up the temperature in her super hot golden monokini.
Shama Sikander looks like a real life barbie doll in her hot pink robe.
Swirl baby Swirl ! Effortlessly beautiful Shama Sikander swirls around her in super pretty skirt.
Isn’t Shama Sikander looking just so beautiful in her sexy red swimming suit?
Super hot and sexy Shama Sikander mesmerises her fans in a sexy animal print robe.