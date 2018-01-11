Shama has always been very open and proud of her choices, especially when it comes to the kind of roles which she picks up. Because of her bold photoshoots, Shama has often been slut-shamed on social media and with her latest post, she has proved that she can shut trolls like a boss.

Television actress Shama Sikander, who rose to fame with TV series Yeh Meri Life Hai, is famous for her outspoken nature and her boldness. The sexy diva was recently in news for her bold avatar in a short film titled Sexaholic in 2016. Shama was highly praised for her performance in Sexaholic and she looked steaming hot in the film. Also, Shama has always been very open and proud of her choices, especially when it comes to the kind of roles which she picks up. Because of her bold photoshoots, Shama has often been slut-shamed on social media and with her latest post, she has proved that she can shut trolls like a boss.

Shama took to Instagram to share a picture in which she is seen wearing a hot bikini and gave a powerful caption to the image.“They are “juicy” and also are “melons “ or whatever else you prefer calling them. I think it’s time for all those TROLLS who like to give my body parts names like these to get over it and move on in life.They’re mine and I love them… #BodyShaming #NotTolerated #RespectWomen #LoveForBikini,” Shama captioned her Instagram post.

On 3 December 2010 Sikander launched her women’s wear fashion label Saisha in the upscale Mumbai suburb of Bandra West, with the high profile and widely covered inauguration attended by her close friends and Bollywood superstars Sushmita Sen and Jackie Shroff. Sikander has showcased her collection numerous times since, often, but not always, appearing on the ramp in her own designs. Saisha has appeared both domestically in Hyderabad Fashion Week and Mumbai’s Lakme Fashion Week, as well as internationally, most notably in South Africa.