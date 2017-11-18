Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra, who is mostly known for her films like Kamasutra 3D and for being the first Indian woman to pose nude for Playboy, has once again grabbed all eyeballs as her latest photoshoot has gone viral on the internet in which Sherlyn is seen giving seductive poses and is looking extremely hot.

Her body is perfectly toned and it is quite visible in the seductive dress which she is wearing

Sherlyn Chopra, who is the first Indian actress to pose nude for Playboy magazine, never fails to grab all eyeballs and attention through her bold and sexy photo shoots. The actress who has always been in news for giving controversial statements and boldly showing her sexy avatar is once again making news for her latest semi-naked photo shoot. Sherlyn Chopra has recently shared a few videos from her latest photoshoot which went viral on the internet in no time all thanks to her seductive expression, hot dress and bold avatar. Many pictures from her semi-nude photoshoot have surfaced on the internet and fans are going gaga over her stunning and steamy pictures.

Soon after featuring in Playboy, Sherlyn has continued to do hot photo shoots so that her fans are never disappointed. In the latest photo shoot, Sherlyn Chopra is posing in the best sensual and seductive way possible wearing a semi-nude body-hugging dress and giving some erotic expressions. She is also wearing a matching anklet with her dress which is adding to her beautifully toned legs. Her ravishing dress and subtle makeup is making her look more sensual. Her body is perfectly toned and it is quite visible in the seductive dress which she is wearing.

Sherlyn Chopra is mostly known for her work in Bollywood. In July 2012, Chopra announced that she would become part of Playboy magazine and became the first Indian woman posing nude for the official Playboy magazine. She has featured in movies such as Time Pass, Red Swastik and Game.She was also a part of controversial reality show Bigg Boss. In 2013, she played the lead protagonist in Kamasutra 3D directed by Rupesh Paul. Sherlyn Chopra has also featured in many short films.

#videoshoot #fun #art #glamglow #comfortableinmyownskin #excitement #bliss #joy 😛💋 A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

Never apologise for being #intelligent , #strong n #badass 💋 #weareloveandlight #makeup n #hair by @makeuphairbyvidyajagtap A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:31am PST

#soft and #fierce ⭐️ #honey and #wildfire 🔥 #goddess and #badass 🙌 A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:22am PST

#aboutthisevening #loveyourself #eathealthy #stayfit #behappy ❤️ A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on Nov 8, 2017 at 6:49am PST

#tuesdaytease 😛💋 A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on Oct 23, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

God bless the #woman who chases nobody, needs no #validation and minds her #own ⭐️ A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on Oct 8, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

#lazysunday 😛❤️ A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on Oct 1, 2017 at 12:50am PDT

#she looks like #art ❤️ #sherlynchopra ⭐️ A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on Sep 27, 2017 at 4:48am PDT

Her #eyes have their own #vocabulary What a #beautiful #language to learn! ❤️ A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

#she was #poetry in a world that was still learning the #alphabet ❤️ by #alexcollier A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on Aug 20, 2017 at 12:04am PDT

#life is about #joy which is about #alignment with #pureandpositiveenergy 🙌 #wearetheuniverse #wearelightandlove ❤️⭐️ pic by @luvisrani A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

If you knew me yesterday, you don't know me anymore.. #igrowdaily 🙌 #goodmorningfellas ❤️ pic by @luvisrani A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on Jul 6, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT