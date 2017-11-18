Sherlyn Chopra, who is the first Indian actress to pose nude for Playboy magazine, never fails to grab all eyeballs and attention through her bold and sexy photo shoots. The actress who has always been in news for giving controversial statements and boldly showing her sexy avatar is once again making news for her latest semi-naked photo shoot. Sherlyn Chopra has recently shared a few videos from her latest photoshoot which went viral on the internet in no time all thanks to her seductive expression, hot dress and bold avatar. Many pictures from her semi-nude photoshoot have surfaced on the internet and fans are going gaga over her stunning and steamy pictures.
Soon after featuring in Playboy, Sherlyn has continued to do hot photo shoots so that her fans are never disappointed. In the latest photo shoot, Sherlyn Chopra is posing in the best sensual and seductive way possible wearing a semi-nude body-hugging dress and giving some erotic expressions. She is also wearing a matching anklet with her dress which is adding to her beautifully toned legs. Her ravishing dress and subtle makeup is making her look more sensual. Her body is perfectly toned and it is quite visible in the seductive dress which she is wearing.
Sherlyn Chopra is mostly known for her work in Bollywood. In July 2012, Chopra announced that she would become part of Playboy magazine and became the first Indian woman posing nude for the official Playboy magazine. She has featured in movies such as Time Pass, Red Swastik and Game.She was also a part of controversial reality show Bigg Boss. In 2013, she played the lead protagonist in Kamasutra 3D directed by Rupesh Paul. Sherlyn Chopra has also featured in many short films.