The super sexy model Shveta Salve caught Tinsel town's attention by her performance in an item number in the movie Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji. Catch a glimpse of the sizzling celeb, Shveta Salve as she shared few of her hot, sexy and most beautiful Instagram photos:

Shveta Salve has time and again melted our hearts with her bold personality

Shveta Salve has time and again melted our heart with all her performances and bold moves on social media platform. The popular actress and model, Shveta Salve who made her Bollywood debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi has been featured in numerous magazine. The April 2008 issue of Maxim India magazine also pictured the hot diva on their cover photo. Earlier the celeb has won our heart by sharing few of her personal moments breastfeeding her tiny one and created a inspirational gesture to all those who shame breastfeeding in public.

Shveta has also participated in many reality shows including the dance reality series, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and won the runners-up title and got a brief role in the popular TV show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and later garnered praises from the jury members for her active participation in the Indian version of Fear Factor, Khatron Ke Khiladi. The super sexy model caught Tinsel town’s attention by her performance in an item number in the movie Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji.

Catch a glimpse of the sizzling celeb, Shveta Salve as she shared few of her hot, sexy and most beautiful Instagram photos:

Shveta Salve dazzles under the sky in a bikini-clad avatar

Shveta Salve looks fabulous as she flaunts her artistic shade

Shveta Salve draws a creative line taking a break from all showbiz photographs

Shveta Salve mesmerises us with her natural beauty

Shveta Salve looks sexy on the sea beach

There Shveta Salve goes flaunting her best bold pose

Shveta Salve teams her tiny dress with a pair of ankle tie crisscross gladiators

Shveta Salve shows off her fashion collection

Shveta Salve creates a vibrant moment by posing in her bikini

Shveta Salve looks perfectly bold in black

Paradise Mornings ❤ A post shared by ⓢⓗⓥⓔⓣⓐ ⓢⓐⓛⓥⓔ (@shveshve) on Aug 26, 2013 at 12:52am PDT

Ready to Fly !!! A post shared by ⓢⓗⓥⓔⓣⓐ ⓢⓐⓛⓥⓔ (@shveshve) on Sep 26, 2013 at 11:36am PDT