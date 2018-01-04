Super hot and sexy Indian televsion actor Sidharth Shukla not just rules the small screen but also millions of hearts. The model turned actor made his small screen debut in 2008 with the show Babul ka Aangan Chootey Na aired on Sony TV. Post his moderately successful start, Sidharth made his presence felt in shows like Star One’s Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabi and Star Plus’ short lived show Love U Zindagi. Siddharth achieved his road to fame with the portrayal of the character Shivraj Alok Shekhar in popular television show Balika Vadhu aired on Colours.

Sidharth oozes hotness and style with his on screen persona and charm. It didn’t take him long to make his big Bollywood debut in Shashank Khaitain starrer Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya sharing the screen space with young Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The actor also willingly took the challenge of participating in Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi Season 7 to overcome all his fears and emerged the ultimate winner. Apart from his gaining commercial success and million hearts, the actor has also has a massive popularity on social media.

Even though Sidharth is not so active on social media, he occasionally keeps updating his fans about his gym routines, travel adventures and backstage fun. With more than 100 K twitter followers, Sidharth definitely knows how to win hearts with his utmost charm, cute smile, good looks and a hot and sexy body to die for.

Here are his 35 most handsome, hot and sexy photos that will make you follow him right away.

Sidharth Shukla flaunts his hot and sexy body in gym.
Sidharth Shukla strikes a super hot and sexy pose.
Sidharth Shukla looks flaming hot in an old photoshoot
Sidharth Shukla strikes a super hot pose.
Extremely hot and sexy Siddharth Shukla flaunts his six pack abs in Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya.
Sidharth Shukla shares his super cute smile in a sexy picture.
Super hot Sidharth Shukla captured in a latest photoshoot
Television actor captured on the red carpet of Golden Petals Awards.
Balika Vadhu fame super hot and sexy Sidharth Shukla.
Sidharth Shukla looks hot and sexy at a colours event.
Super hot Sidharth Shukla captured with comedy king Kapil Sharma.
Super sexy Sidharth Shukla captured on the promotions of Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya.
Sidharth Shukla strikes a super sexy pose with Drishti Dhami on the sets of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa.
Model turned actor Sidharth Shukla strikes a super sexy pose during his early modelling days
Super sexy Sidharth Shukla captured enjoying his vacation.
Hot and sexy Sidharth Shukla takes a dip during his leisurely vacation.
Super hot Sidharth Shukla poses with his Balika Vadhu co stars.
Super sexy Sidharth Shukla captured on the promotions of Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya.
Super hot Sidharth Shukla gyms his super sexy friend Vidyut Jamwal.
Hot and sexy Sidharth Shukla models for his Vietnamese friend.
Sidharth Shukla looks flaming hot in an old photoshoot.
Super sexy Sidharth Shukla captured in a latest photoshoot
Super hot Sidharth Shukla looks classy in a latest photoshoot.
Super hot and sexy Sidharth Shukla captured in a latest photoshoot.
Hot and sexy Sidharth Shukla captured in a latest photoshoot.
Super hot Sidharth Shukla captured in a latest photoshoot.
The next superstar hot and sexy Sidharth Shukla appears on star magazine cover page.
Sidharth Shukla strikes a super hot pose on the sets of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa.
Super hot Sidharth Shukla shakes a leg with Ranveer Singh on the sets of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa
Sidharth Shukla poses on his super hot bike.

 