Super hot and sexy Indian televsion actor Sidharth Shukla not just rules the small screen but also millions of hearts. The model turned actor made his small screen debut in 2008 with the show Babul ka Aangan Chootey Na aired on Sony TV. Post his moderately successful start, Sidharth made his presence felt in shows like Star One’s Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabi and Star Plus’ short lived show Love U Zindagi. Siddharth achieved his road to fame with the portrayal of the character Shivraj Alok Shekhar in popular television show Balika Vadhu aired on Colours.

Sidharth oozes hotness and style with his on screen persona and charm. It didn’t take him long to make his big Bollywood debut in Shashank Khaitain starrer Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya sharing the screen space with young Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The actor also willingly took the challenge of participating in Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi Season 7 to overcome all his fears and emerged the ultimate winner. Apart from his gaining commercial success and million hearts, the actor has also has a massive popularity on social media.

Even though Sidharth is not so active on social media, he occasionally keeps updating his fans about his gym routines, travel adventures and backstage fun. With more than 100 K twitter followers, Sidharth definitely knows how to win hearts with his utmost charm, cute smile, good looks and a hot and sexy body to die for.

Here are his 35 most handsome, hot and sexy photos that will make you follow him right away.