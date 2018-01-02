Singer Sunidhi Chauhan and music composer Hitesh Sonik welcomed their first child on New Year's evening. The parents are blessed with a baby boy and are quite excited about the new chapter of their life. "The baby and mother are doing well," Ranjana Dhanu, Sunidhi's obstetrician-gynecologist, said in a statement.

Renowned Singer Sunidhi Chauhan gave birth to her first child — a boy — in a hospital here on Monday evening.”The baby and mother are doing well. Sunidhi and husband Hitesh are proud with their little bundle of joy who arrived at 5.20 p.m. on January 1, 2018,” Ranjana Dhanu, Sunidhi’s obstetrician-gynecologist, said in a statement. Bhupendra Avasthi, Director, Paediatrics of Surya Hospitals said: “The delivery was uneventful and the baby boy is healthy and doing well.” Sunidhi, married to music composer Hitesh Sonik, is known for some of the chartbusters like “Ruki Ruki”, “Dance Pe Chance”, “Kamli”, “Darkhaast”, “Main Baani Teri Radha”, “Bloody Hell” among many others.

Sunidhi Chauhan, when actress Tabassum spotted her, she made her sing live on her show Tabassum Hit Parade and asked her family to shift to Mumbai. She then introduced Chauhan to Kalyanji Virji Shah and Anandji Virji Shah. Upon meeting, Kalyanji changed her name from Nidhi to Sunidhi as he felt that it is a lucky name. When she was 11, her dad quit his job and brought her to Mumbai. Initially, the family had financial difficulties in adjusting life to the city. After that, she worked in Kalyanji’s academy for few years and became the lead singer in his “Little Wonders” troupe. She was then offered with many shows, though her father insisted on singing for films.