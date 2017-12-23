Both Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi are produced by JD Majethia. . "Both the shows are my babies and nothing gets better than merging them together. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi both have received an immense amount of love from the audiences whenever they have been on air," he said.

India sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, created by JD Majethia was first aired in 2004 and the first season ended in 2006 leaving the fans disappointed. However, the second season was back in 2017 as a web series on Hotstar and was loved by the viewers but unfortunately ended soon after 10 episodes. Now the good news for both Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and another comedy sitcom Khichdi fans is that the two shows will soon be aired once again and will be merged.

Both Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi are produced by JD Majethia. He told news agency IANS that the two popular television shows will merge for the second season of Khichdi. “Both the shows are my babies and nothing gets better than merging them together. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi both have received an immense amount of love from the audiences whenever they have been on air,” he said. “Getting both the shows together will certainly leave the audiences asking for more. It will be a treat for the audience to see what happens when the mad-hatters Parekhs meet the upper-middle-class Maya and her family, The Sarabhais. A laughter riot for sure,” he added.

Fans of the two shows know well that the Sarabhai family and the Parekh family from Khichdi are distant relatives. In fact, they have had a couple merger episodes in early seasons as well. The first season of Khichdi aired from 2002 to 2004. The second season of the show, which was called Instant Khichdi aired from 2005 to 2006. The show also was also made into a movie, titled Khichdi: The Movie.