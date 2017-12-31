Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently enjoying her New Year vacations in Bali, has set the internet on fire with her latest vacation photos from Bali. In a number of photos shared by Jacqueline Fernandez on her Instagram page, the Judwaa 2 actress can be been seen enjoying the beautiful landscapes of Bali. Take a look at all of them.

Well, it has been just a day when Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez shared her Bali vacation photos and set the internet on fire, her photos have so far been viewed by lakhs of people and the number is only going to rise. Just a couple of days back, Dear Zindagi actress Alia Bhatt also shared her latest photos, who was also enjoying her vacations in Bali and now Jacqueline Fernandez is here with her latest holiday season photos.

After entertaining the audience and her fans in the remake of Judwaa, Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen in the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood film The Girl On The Train. In a recent interaction of Jacqueline Fernandez with the media while sharing some more news on her upcoming film said, “We are working on ‘The Girl on the Train’, which is a Hollywood adaptation of a book. We are still working on that closely.” Apart from The Girl On The Train, Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen in the third instalment of Race franchise Race 3 with superstar Salman Khan and ‘Drive’ with Sushant Singh Rajput. Race 3 will be directed by Remo D’souza and will be her second film with Salman after “Kick” in 2014.

Latest photos of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez from her Bali vacation

Vitamin Sea 🧜🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Dec 29, 2017 at 6:55am PST

Jacqueline Fernandez seems to be posing for a Yoga aasan

Happy food #coconutlove 🥥🌈❤️ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Dec 29, 2017 at 6:17am PST

Miss you Warren 💋 A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Dec 28, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

Jacqueline Fernandez posing for a random photo with friends in Bali

Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys beach waves in Bali

Famfam ⭐️ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Dec 27, 2017 at 8:58pm PST

Jacqueline Fernandez in a selfie counter with friends