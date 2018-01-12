Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar starrer Veere Di Wedding film release has been postponed from May 18th to June 1st. Balaji motion pictures announced the news on Twitter and tweeted, "A wedding to remember and a date that's unforgettable! Block your calendars for Veere Di Wedding on 1st June 2018. RSVP nowww! :)"

Get ready for a big Bollywood fun wedding with none other than Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The initial posters of the film got the fans super excited with the amazing star cast and festive feels. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be making her big Bollywood comeback after her stint in Udta Punjab.

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor shared the good news on her twitter account and tweeted,”1 June is one big day!!!! Veere di wedding arrives on my lakkshya‘s bday!!!! Ab shaadi aur bday pe aap sab ko nimantran hai.” It seems like the fans would have to wait a little longer for the film as the initial posters of the film suggested the scheduled release date as May 18, 2018. The suggested reason for the delay can be due to the dry box office performance during the IPL season.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is produced by Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. When asked by Sonam Kapoor if the film will be a chick flick, she replied, “Don’t call it that! It’s so bad. There’s no such thing as chick flicks. Do you call a hero’s film a stud film? No, right?” Veere Di Wedding will be interesting take on the lives of four modern women. Permanent Roommates web series starrer Sumeet Vyas will also be seen in the film opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.