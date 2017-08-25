Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh says his approach to filmmaking is the same as his approach to lovemaking. “I view it (filmmaking) the way I view sex. If I accidentally give someone else pleasure during it, I’m fine with that,” Soderbergh, who has helmed films like “Sex, Lies, and Videotape”, “Erin Brockovich” and “Ocean’s Eleven”, told The Guardian newspaper.

Soderbergh’s latest movie is “Logan Lucky”, which was written by Rebecca Blunt, based on two brothers, Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde (Adam Driver), who attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina.

The film also stars actor Daniel Craig, Seth McFarlane and Katie Holmes. Soderbergh says he worked hard to get Craig on board, knowing how much his 007 persona follows him around.

“He’s the Roman candle of the piece. Knowing how much pressure he is under, I told him, ‘I don’t care how you look and you don’t have to do any press if you don’t want to.’ I think his sense of freedom is palpable in the film – it seemed like he really enjoyed being able to just cut loose, tear up the screen and split,” the 54-year-old said.