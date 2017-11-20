Dharma Productions on Monday released the first look of Karan johar's upcoming film Student of the Year 2, the second installment of the superhit franchise Student of the Year released in 2012. The film acted as the launchpad for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra, the three stars ruling Bollywood today.

Finally, Tiger Shroff will be seen in a new avatar, he will feature in a romantic comedy genre. The actor shared the first picture of Student of the Year 2 (SOTY 2). Recently the actor had confirmed that the film will hit the big screens early next year. The makers of the film have finally released the first poster of the film and Tiger Shroff can be seen in a pair of ripped jeans, white t-shirt and a jacket, all set to go to college. He can be seen sitting on a ‘Student of the Year 2’ shield.

Student of The Year was directed by Karan Johar but the second part of the movie is being directed by Punit Malhotra. He directed the last movie four years ago and is finally making a comeback with Tiger Shroff strarrer Student of The Year 2. There have been no reports about the female leads but if speculations are to be believed Ananya Panday will be making her Bollywood debut with the movie. Ananya Panday is the daughter of Chunky Panday. Disha Patani is also believed to feature in the movie.

Tiger shared the first look of the film on micro-blogging site Twitter and said, “Thank you @karanjohar sir and @punitdmalhotra sir for giving me admission to the coolest school ever! #StudentOfTheYear2 🙏❤️ #InItToWinIt #SOTY2 @DharmaMovies.”

The first franchise marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan and revolved around a love triangle. The second part of the movie is also believed to revolve around the same storyline. The first look at the movie is very different from the previous franchise as it does not reveal the female lead of the movie.

There have also been rumours that Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan or Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor will be making their Bollywood debut with the (SOTY 2).