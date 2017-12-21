Sunny Leone's New Year event in Bengaluru was cancelled following protests from Kannada outfits which claimed that inviting the actress to the Karnataka capital will be an "assault" on the city's culture. But in a possible response to the controversy, Sunny explained in an Instagram post that its "perfectly ok to be myself."

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has won our hearts with her cute smile, acting and dancing talent in recent years. The star has now made us believe that she is a beauty with brains after she shared some pictures of veteran actresses like Sharmila Tagore, Mandakini, Dimple Kapadia, Rekha, Zeenat Aman and Madhubala, in hot outfits and accompanied the post with a powerful caption that read: “A few women in Bollywood who have taught me that it’s perfectly ok to be myself.”

Sunny Leone’s New Year event in Bengaluru was cancelled following protests from Kannada outfits which claimed that inviting the actress to the Karnataka capital will be an “assault” on the city’s culture. But in a possible response to the controversy, Sunny explained in an Instagram post that its “perfectly ok to be myself.” Kannada Outifts, last week, staged rampant protests in Bengaluru against a New Year event at which Sunny Leone was scheduled to perform. On December 19, Sunny tweeted saying she will not “attend” the event since Bengaluru police refused to ensure her safety.

Sunny Leone starred in adult films before appearing in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan after which she made her big Bollywood debut in Bollywood in Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2 in 2012, and has starred in various other films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela. Sunny, recently, featured in special songs such as Laila Main Laila, Piya More and Trippy Trippy. Sunny Leone was last seen in Tera Intezaar with Arbaaz Khan.