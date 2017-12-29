Sunny Leone is all set to make her Kollywood debut with upcoming period drama Veeramadevi. The 'Jism 2' star is busy learning Tamil, sword fighting, horse-riding and martial arts. She is super excited about her debut and working really hard to make it big. She is popularly known for her item dance numbers such as Baby Doll, Desi Look, Pink Lips, Laila O Laila and many more.

Sunny Leone is all geared up to make her debut in Tamil film Industry. She will be playing the lead role in the movie titled as Veeramadevi and it will be a periodic drama. The makers have planned to release the film in various languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi as well. Sunny Leone announced the news through a video on her Twitter handle captioned: ‘’Hey folks… The wait is over…The title of my much awaited Tamil film is #Veeramadevi Historical magnum opus. I am so so excited :p’’.

Hey folks… The wait is over…The title of my much awaited Tamil film is #Veeramadevi Historical magnum opus. I am so so excited :p @vcvadivudaiyan @DoneChannel1 #SunnyLeoneInsouth pic.twitter.com/7TCHS1h2vp — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) December 27, 2017

Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut in the year 2012 with ‘Jism 2’ and since then there was no looking back. She is popularly known for her item dance numbers such as Baby Doll, Desi Look, Pink Lips, Laila O Laila and Many more. She has recently adopted a girl child Nisha from the Latur district of Maharashtra. After they got Nisha home after all the formalities, she said that they have done apparently everything to make her comfortable before the camera, given the fact that she will now be the daughter of an actress who is always followed by paparazzi.