She is beautiful, she is glamorous, she is sexy and she is bold. From a former adult star to a beautiful Bollywood actress, Sunny Leone has had quite a journey. The diva She was first seen in reality TV show Bigg Boss as a wild card contestant and survived in the Bigg Boss show for over eight weeks after which she was spotted by director-producer Mahesh Bhatt. She then made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s film Jism 2. The former adult star is very active on social media and has a huge fan base on her social media accounts. The beauty queen shared a beautiful picture on Instagram in which she is wearing a floral print off-shoulder top along with blue jeans and is completely stealing the show.

Sunny on Friday shared another motivating video in which she is seen exercising and doing weight intensive training. In the video, the song ‘Eye Of The Tiger’ is playing in the background while Sunny is on a roll. “After having crazy food poisoning yesterday I’m feeling strong again!! Yay!! Eye of the Tiger!! Dr Agarwal is my Hero today! Lol,” Sunny captioned the video which she shared on her social media account. Many people can surely get motivated to go out and start exercising hard after watching Sunny’s video.

After leaving the audiences spellbound with her beauty and hotness, Sunny went ahead doing many superhit Bollywood item numbers such as Babydoll Main Sone Di, Chaar Bottle Vodka and Laila Main Laila. She will be next seen in Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor starrer Total Dhamaal this year.