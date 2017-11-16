Amitabh Bachchan was in Kolkata to inaugurate 23rd Kolkata International Film Festival during his visit. While driving to the airport the rear wheel of the car came out but the superstar miraculously escaped a major accident.

Superstar of the millennium Amitabh Bachchan had a narrow escape from a major accident when a wheel of his Mercedes got detached. The accident took place while the actor was in Kolkata. After the accident the West Bengal government issued a show-cause notice to the travel agency which provided the Mercedes car that was involved in the accident. The superstar was in Kolkata after receiving an invitation from the state government for the inauguration function of 23rd Kolkata International Film Festival. The incident took place on Saturday morning.

“The wheel on the left rear-end of the Mercedes carrying Amitabh Bachchan got detached from the vehicle on Dufferin Road when he was going to the airport to catch a flight for Mumbai on Saturday morning,” a senior official told PTI. The car was provided by a travel agency and we have show-caused it over the incident the official further added. According to the primary investigation it was found that the car’s fitness certificate had expired long ago and therefore the accident took place.

Amitabh Bachchan was also accompanied by a senior minister of the state in the car. After the accident Amitabh Bachchan was taken to the airport in the minister’s car which was following the Mercedes.

Aradhya Bachchan, who is the granddaughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and daughter of actor Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, turned 6-year-old on Thursday—November 16. Senior Bachchan’s joy and happiness can be seen through his posts as he has written some adorable words for his princess. “To them all that have wished with greetings for Aaradhya. My gratitude and thanks. Your wishes and blessings shall always be cherished with love,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter sharing some adorable pictures of the birthday girl.