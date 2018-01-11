The TV series Qubool Hai actress, Surbhi Jyoti is again doing rounds on the internet to play the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3. Since the time of her debut show, the hot diva has been the heartthrob of millions across the country. She has many accolades in her pockets including the ‘Performer of the Year’ in the female category at the Indian Television Academy Awards. The talented Surbhi Jyoti has also bagged the best début actress award at the Zee Gold Awards 2013.

Surbhi Jyoti has mesmerised the B-Town with both her talent and glamourous look. She leaves us spellbound every time the celeb appears on screen. Surbhi Jyoti has started her career with the Punjabi language films, Ik Kudi Punjab Di and eventually shifted to mainstream glamourous industry. The UK-based weekly newspaper also praised Surbhi Jyoti for her acting skills and beauty. The actress has never shied away to open up her heart in public and is recognised as one of the boldest actress of the TV industry. Here we have successfully curated some of Surbhi Jyoti’s hot, sexy and most beautiful Instagram photos.

Surbhi Jyoti’s pair of floral patterned stiletto heels perfectly compliments her personality 

Surbhi Jyoti astonishes us with her elegance and beauty 

To naturalise her smoky eyes, Surbhi Jyoti quickly picks up the right shade for lips 

Heaven falls for this Surbhi Jyoti’s nude look 

Surbhi Jyoti  flaunts her royal look as she dons a traditional golden embroidered lahenga

 

Surbhi Jyoti wows us with her style statement 

Surbhi Jyoti’s shaded lips are enough to make us go crazy 

Surbhi Jyoti carries herself adorably as she went for a holiday trip

Surbhi Jyoti still manages to click herself perfectly 

Surbhi Jyoti shows off her well-curved body in a backless dress

#tanhaiyan ❤ #Meera

Eat sleep act repeat 🙌🏼 #actorslife

There was a whole magnificent world burning brightly behind her shy.

Go nerdy 🤓 #tanhaiyan #dowatch

Up and Up

Happy Valentine's Day everyone ❤ #spreadlove

My heart is in my mind. I think this is why I am an artist 😇

❤️ @gorky ❤️ #tanhaiyan

Travel in my mind, love in my heart ❣

Where I belong 😇 #nature #peace #holiday

Happiness and peace to all 😘🤗

Good morning everyone 😘😘

Because I am happy ☺️ #Goa #holidays #beach #travelingwithmybestfriend

Goa❤️

#Meera #tanhaiyan

#sarilove ☺️

Happiness is when you are clicked by @gorky ❤️ #blessed😇 #tanhaiyan

Leave a little sparkle, everywhere you go ✨

