Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and unconventional actress Bhumi Pednekar will be coming together for the first time in director Abhishek Chaubey's next project titled Son-Chiraiya, which is based the dacoits of Chambal. It will be the first time when Sushant will be seen sharing the screen space with actress Bhumi Pednekar.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and unconventional actress Bhumi Pednekar are all set to share the screen space for the first time. According to the latest speculations, Sushant and Bhumi will be seen in director Abhishek Chaubey’s next film, titled Son-Chiraiya, which is based the dacoits of Chambal. Abhishek Chaubey has previously made films like Ishqiya and Udta Punjab, which were highly acclaimed by the critics as well as the viewers. The decision has been made and the film is ready to go on floors next year which features Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, and Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey in supporting roles. It is for the first time that Sushant and Bhumi will share screen space. In an earlier interview, Bhoomi has expressed her excitement over working in a challenging film. “I am very excited to play this character. It is a challenging script and film,” she had said.

Sushant and Bhumi will apparently play dacoits in the film which is based in the 70s. A source related to the film said, “We are already having script reading sessions for the whole team. Prep is on in full swing. The film is high on emotions and drama. There is a love story as well. We will start shoot from January 10, 2018.” The source explains that the film will be shot in these locations. He says, “The cast will have to perfectly mouth the dialect of Chambal, so, there will be a few more reading sessions. There will be a romantic angle between Sushant and Bhumi.”

Bhumi Padnekar was last seen in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Sushant, who was last seen in Raabta, is shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, which marks Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut.