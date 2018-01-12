Sushant Singh Rajput has refused a ₹ 15 crore fairness endorsement deal to set a positive example. The proposed offer required him to be the face of a fairness cream in 6 ads over the period of 3 years. The Raabta actor said, "As responsible actors, it is our duty to not indulge in sending out incorrect messages. We should not, in any way, endorse or promote the ideology of preferring one skin tone over another."

Adding to the long-drawn anti fairness debate in the Bollywood industry, the decision taken by Sushant Singh Rajput comes as a pleasant surprise. Talking about his decision, the Raabta actor said, “As responsible actors, it is our duty to not indulge in sending out incorrect messages. We should not, in any way, endorse or promote the ideology of preferring one skin tone over another.” In the past, Kangana Ranaut had out rightly refused to endorse a fairness cream while Priyanka Chopra expressed regret on doing a fairness endorsement deal in the past.

The anti-fairness debate was herald in the Bollywood industry by Abhay Deol after he shared the photos from various fairness advertisements starring Sonam Kapoor, Yami Gautam, John Abraham, Shah Rukh Khan and many other celebrities on his official Facebook handle. Sushant Singh Rajput is currently busy shooting for his next film ‘Drive’ with Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the actor will also sharing the screen-space with debutant Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath.