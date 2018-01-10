Hrithik Roshan made his big Bollywood debut in romantic drama Kaho Na Pyar Hai in 2000 for which he won the Best Debutant award. He then gave exceptional performances in films like Koi Mil Gaya, Dhoom 2, Guzarish, Krrish and was recently seen in revenge-thriller Kaabil. He is not only a talented actor but also a tremendous dancer.

Bollywood’s handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan, also known as the ‘Geek God’of Bollywood, turns a year older today. The talented and versatile actor has managed to impress us with his phenomenal acting and dancing skills for over seventeen years now. His birthday couldn’t get more special as his ex-wife Sussanne Khan posted a soulful message for him on her Instagram account. Although Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways and divorced back in 2014, the two have managed to be good friends and have been right beside each other through thick and thin even after their separation. Hrithik and Sussanne are often seen coming together for family holidays and outings with their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Sussanne Khan, who has always come out in support of Hrithik Roshan in any of his controversies and has always praised him in public, took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with Hrithik with a heartfelt caption.“Forever and always you stay the sunshine in my life.. Happy happiest birthday 🖤 🎂 🌈🧚🏻‍♂️🌟smile that smile brightest and u always will spread that light…limitless 😇 #sacredheart,” read the caption. Sussanne might have parted ways with Hrithik but has always been his support system. Even in Hrithik Roshan’s legal battle with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Sussanne openly defended Hrithik by calling him a pure soul.

