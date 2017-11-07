Swara Bhaskar recounts her horrifying experience regarding the existence of casting couch and sexual harassment in Bollywood: “I was asked to go to his hotel room on the pretext of discussing the scene and would find him drinking. During the first week itself, he started talking about love and sex and one night, arrived in my room, drunk, and asked to be hugged. It was scary!"

Actor Swara Bhaskar, known for unbashingly voicing her opinion has joined the conversation on casting couch and sexual harassment in the entertainment industry. Ever since Hollywood’s ‘dirty secret,’ the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case was out, a number of female actresses have come out and spoken about their experiences and stood up against the power players in the industry. While Bollywood has remained tight lipped about the same, Veere Di Wedding actor Swara Bhaskar has opted to break her silence. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Swara said: “The way a film set operates is often feudal and always hierarchical, where some people give instructions and others execute them. Conditions at the workplace are ripe for sexual harassment, more so because victims can be easily silenced”.

When she was asked if she has personally come across a sexual harassment case in Bollywood, she said: “Of course. I’ve been propositioned by men who were in a position to cast me. I lost a few roles because I didn’t give in. It made me vulnerable, nervous. Some people even stopped responding to my messages because they knew I would not give in. Being an articulate, educated girl they sensed that I would not take things lying down.” Sharing her personal experience, Swara reveals, “There have been catcalls during shoots and eve-teasing on one of my sets. I’ve been groped by a mob during promotions and during a 56-day outdoor at a remote location, when I was still fairly new, the director harassed me with texts and dinner invites. He stalked me during the day and called me through the night.”

Recalling the incident, she adds, “I was asked to go to his hotel room on the pretext of discussing the scene and would find him drinking. During the first week itself, he started talking about love and sex and one night, arrived in my room, drunk, and asked to be hugged. It was scary! I was young and alone. I would switch off the lights after pack-up and remove my make up in the dark so he would think I was asleep and stop calling me.” While the man did stop and started trying to cover it up by saying how she ‘misunderstood’ him) , he was back at doing the same after a few weeks. “I finally confided in the executive producer and made sure that I was escorted everywhere,” she said. Swara gives a wise advice to the young bollywood aspirants “Lose the part but don’t get on the couch. It’s not a feminist choice and it’s certainly not a liberating choice. It’s like giving a bribe and that is succumbing to a wrong.”

Swara Bhaskar will next be seen in the film Veere Di Wedding sharing the big screen with Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania.