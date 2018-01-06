For the first time on Indian television through Troll Police, the Bollywood celebrities will confront the faces behind these trolls. To educate the youth, create awareness and highlighting the issue of cyberbullying, Rannvijay Singha will be the face of the show and Taapsee Pannu will also be a part of MTV's latest initiative.

Trolling is becoming increasingly common these days and has driven people to depression and even to commit suicides. But that does not mean you have to put up with the internet bullies forever. MTV has taken the ownership to take on the trolls with its latest edition ‘Troll Police’. The objective of the show is to showcase how in today’s age it is no big deal for one to log on to any social media platform from any part of the world and make obscene comments ranging from one’s physical appearance to the kind of attire one opts to wear. What one does not realise is the repercussion it has on one’s mind!

The channel has roped in investigators and a cyber-team that traces these trolls and the faces behind the acts. What is more interesting is that for the first time on Indian television through Troll Police, the Bollywood celebrities will confront the faces behind these trolls. To educate the youth, create awareness and highlighting the issue of cyberbullying, Rannvijay Singha will be the face and the host of the season and part of the shows would be the bold and beautiful, Tapsee Pannu, who is known to handle her trolls like a boss.

Last year, a lot of Bollywood celebrities were trolled badly on the internet. Esha Gupta was trolled for her aesthetic photoshoot. She was slut-shammed and even abused by her followers after she shared some bold pictures on her Instagram account. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan was abused by her fans for smoking and wearing short clothes. Later, her friends from the industry came to her rescue to save her from the wrath of angry fans. The other actresses who faced the heat were Priyanka Chopra, who was trolled for wearing a short dress while meeting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Fatima Sana Sheikh for wearing a bikini, Deepika Padukone for her clothes and the list is too long.

At a time when it’s become difficult to stop these internet bullies, we hope the initiative taken by MTV makes some difference!