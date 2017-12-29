Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen spending their New Year vacation in Switzerland. Little Taimur who has recently turned one was also seen with them. Taimur knows how to take the Internet by storm. So, here is Taimur Ali Khan's vacation photo that is making the internet go crazy once again.

Little Taimur Ali Khan has become a new Internet sensation. He has just turned one but is shinning the brightest. Earlier, there were photos from his birthday party where Little Taimur was making his fans go frenzy over his cuteness. This little angel with those chubby cheeks makes millions of people smile with his pictures or videos that go viral. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have had a long and successful Bollywood careers, however, these days it seems that it is only Taimur who is making it to the headlines.

The trio is currently in Switzerland to celebrate the New Year and their vacation picture has the internet going crazy once again. In heavy winter jackets, the trio is seen posing as the perfect family, and little Taimur is even enjoying his first sledge ride. Little Taimur has yet again taken the internet by storm and people could not get over him. Little Taimur is so cute and adorable and his charm makes people go frenzy everytime he has been shot.

Last time, it was his birthday pictures that were taking the Internet by storm. The baby Nawab was celebrating his birthday in Pataudi palace and was looking cute as always. Then there were the pictures of his Christmas celebrations with the entire Kapoor clan which made people drool on his video that went viral. In that video, little Taimur was looking adorable in his mother’s glasses and gathering the centre of attention.