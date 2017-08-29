Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is most likely to feature in a special number in upcoming Telugu action-drama “Jai Lava Kusa”, in which actor Jr. NTR will be seen playing triple roles, a source said. “She is almost finalised for the song. As soon as the paperwork is done, the makers will make an official announcement. The song, which won’t be the regular item number, will be shot early next week in Hyderabad,” a source from the film’s unit in an exclusive interview.

Directed by Bobby, “Jai Lava Kusa” is gearing up for September 21 release.

The source added that the talkie portion of the film has been completed.

“With the completion of this song, the entire shoot will be wrapped. The talkie portion was completed much earlier. The post-production work is in full swing and the team is working round the clock to bring the film out on time,” he said.

The film features Jr. NTR in a triple role.

For one of his roles, Jr. NTR will be seen wearing prosthetic. His look is being handled by Hollywood make-up artist Vance Hartwell, popular for his work in films such as “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and “Shutter Island”.

Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas are playing the leading ladies.

Popular Bollywood actor Ronit Roy has been roped in to play the antagonist.

Produced by Kalyanram, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.