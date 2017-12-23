The film Aruvi is recently gaining a lot of applauds and appreciation from the media and the celebrities as well. The movie is remarkable in every aspect and has created a lot of buzz since its release. The recent applaud has come from superstar Rajinikanth who personally invited the cast and director of movie and gifted them gold chains for their excellent piece of work.

“Brilliant! Excellent! Tremendous work. I am completely awestruck by the way you have made the film. I saw the movie alone at home but felt it watching along with audiences. It had such so much of emotions. I laughed a lot, cried a lot and felt so much closer to it. For the greater showpiece that you have given, audiences must thank you and your team,” said filmmaker Arun Prabhu Purushothaman after meeting the superstar Rajinikanth.