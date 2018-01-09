Anushka Sharma took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the teaser of her much-awaited film Pari which will be hitting the big screens on March 2 this year. The date of release of the movie has been pushed in order to avoid its clash with Aiyaary which will be hitting the big screens on the same day.

After tying the knot with Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma is back to work. The actress took to micro-blogging Twitter on Tuesday to share the teaser of her upcoming film Pari which is set to hit the theatres on March 2 on the occasion of Holi festival. The date of release of the movie has been pushed in order to avoid its clash with Aiyaary which will be hitting the big screens on the same day. The release date of Aiyaary has also been changed, it was earlier supposed to release with PadMan on January 25.

The actress returned to India on Monday from South Africa after spending some quality time with her cricketer husband and resumed shooting for another movie Zero. “Back to one! In this case ill say – Back to Zero!! Happy to be back on the film and back to work with my lovely co-actors and crew !! Thank you for the beautifully decorated floral van,” she posted on social media site Twitter on Monday.

Anushka and Virat had left for Cape Town after their star-studded wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai respectively. The couple celebrated the new year together and Anushka was present to cheer for her husband and Indian team during the first day of the Test Match on January 5. Virushka had pleasantly surprised everyone by exchanging wedding vows in Tuscany, Italy in a private ceremony. The ceremony was attended by close family members and friends of the adorable couple.

Check out the teaser of Anushka Sharma’s Pari here: