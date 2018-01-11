“I have always maintained that my personal and professional life is completely apart. As for Mouni, it is only the assumptions of people that we are dating. I have a lot of friends but not all are from the industry and you can say that the only close celeb friend I have is her," said Mohit Raina.

Rumoured couple Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina, who shared the screen space in mythological TV series Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, have always been making news for sharing adorable pictures with each other because of which there were many speculations about them being in a very serious relationship and their fans wanted them to get married. However, Mohit Raina has broken the hearts of his fans by denying being in a relationship with television diva Mouni Roy. Mohit Raina, who will now be seen in a new period drama series titled 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, shared the first look of the show on Instagram.

While speaking to a leading daily about his relationship with Mouni, Mohit said, “I have always maintained that my personal and professional life is completely apart. As for Mouni, it is only the assumptions of people that we are dating. I have a lot of friends but not all are from the industry and you can say that the only close celeb friend I have is her. So whenever we are spotted together or we post pictures of each other, everyone assumes that there’s something more but aisa kuch bhi nahi hai (there’s nothing between us). Mouni was a co-star who became a very close friend and continues to be so.”

Adding more, “We genuinely have a very strong friendship and utmost respect for each other. We are similar people with similar stories. Mouni and I, both are from non-filmy families and come from really small towns. She has her father’s blessing on her, who is no more and so is the case with me. We also have been working hard and achieving on our own. There’s a lot of factors that have brought us in a different place where we have immense mutual respect towards each other. As for me, I really have a lot of pride for what she is doing in her career and winning laurels for herself. Also, who wouldn’t want his name linked to a film actress, it always works in favour (laughs).”

Mouni is known as one of the hottest television celebrities and has a huge fan following on social media all thanks to the hot, beautiful and sexy photos which she shares on her social media accounts. She is called the diva of the small screen as she is highly recognized for her phenomenal acting skills and praised for her stunning looks.

Mouni and Mohit appeared together on the show Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, where Mohit played the titular Mahadev and Mouni was seen as Devi Sati. It speculated that it was this in this TV serial when they both fell for each other. Mouni, who is popularly known for her role in TV show Naagin, will make her foray in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar’s Gold, which releases in August next year. She will also feature in much-awaited film Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.