The first teaser of the Hindi biopic Thackeray, directed by Abhijit Panse was unveiled by Uddhav Thackeray amid thunderous applause. The teaser has left all the viewers surprised and gaining a lot of attention on social media. Acclaimed Bollywood star Nawazzudin Siddiqui as BalaSaheb Thackeray has again come out with something remarkable that is going to be creative and out of the way.

Well, this is something which defines a teaser. It started silently and left with a loud roar registering its existence. Adding another masterpiece to his list of out-of-the-box movies, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui amazed his followers with the remarkable teaser of ‘Thackeray’ on Friday morning.

Nawazuddin Siddique is the only Bollywood star who knows how to do justice with any character. So, when it came to playing late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray in his biopic who can do it better than Siddiqui himself. The makers have recently released the teaser which is gaining a crest of waves on social media.

With vigorous scenes and glorious music, the teaser leaves an impact on everybody who watches it. The teaser was not entirely based on Thackeray Sr; as we got to see Siddiqui only towards the end. It has been few hours and the teaser has gone viral on Twitter. The Twitterati are busy singing the glories of this remarkable teaser with their tweets. While announcing the launch of the teaser, Nawazuddin took to Twitter to share the link to the teaser.

It’s an honour and pride to portray the Real King of the Country on Screen.

Here comes the TEASER of #Thackeray

Hearty Thanx to Shri @uddhavthackeray Sir, Shri @rautsanjay61, Shri @SrBachchan Sir and Abhijit Pansehttps://t.co/cYHRUkdJEu — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) December 21, 2017

Well, the teaser is gaining a lot of praises as the Nawazuddin’s fans are busy retweeting the teaser on the Twitter. Here are some of the Tweets which can explain you the #Thackeray wave that has just turned up after the launch of ‘Thackeray’ teaser.

A legend will be on the silver screen

World has Chance to know him

Teaser is launched #Thackeray

Biopic of hindu hriday samrat shri #BalaSahebThackeray

Playing by one of the finest actors @Nawazuddin_S pic.twitter.com/rlU4YVsIab — 🇮🇳 akshay kothule (@KothuleAkshay) December 22, 2017

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut attended the glittering launch function in Mumbai on Thursday evening. “It’s truly a great day for me. I am fortunate to have got an opportunity to enact the role of such a great personality which any actor in the world would love to do. I am sure Balasaheb will inspire and bless me in this venture,” said Nawazuddin in a video message since he was unable to attend the function as he is away shooting in Mauritius.

