Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, and Sanjay Raut launch the teaser of 'Thackeray', a biopic based on the life of late Shiv Sena founder and political stalwart Bal Thackeray. Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is playing the role of Balasaheb Thackeray on the big screen to such an utmost perfection that the similarity between the two personalities seems almost unreal.

Bal Thackeray is one of the most iconic political stalwarts in Indian political history. He was the founder of Shiv Sena that ruled the political scenario of Maharashtra for around 50 years. Helmed by Abhijit Panse, written by Sanjay Raut, ‘Thackeray’ captures his persona and grandeur on the big screen. The Shehenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan, Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut launched the teaser in Mumbai. Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is playing the role of Balasaheb Thackeray on the big screen to such an utmost perfection that the similarity between the two personalities seems almost unreal. The National Award-winning actor says it is an honour for him to portray the late Shiv Sena founder-president.

The teaser starts with dramatically showing a small child crying in a poverty-stricken area. Later, scenes of Thackeray conducting his meetings are shown. The video ends with the introduction of Nawazuddin taking up the stage as Bal Thackeray to address a rally. The teaser grips the audiences with an emotional backdrop, grandeur, the magnificent rise of the real king of Mumbai and offers a cinematic journey. During the teaser launch of the film on Thursday, Sanjay Raut who is the writer of the film said, “Like the way the film ‘Gandhi’ reached out to the global audience and received an Oscar, I want the global audience to know about Bal Saab through the film ‘Thackeray’ that can get Oscar nominations. So I wish on January 23, 2019, the film should not only release in India but also worldwide.”

The Shiv Sena leader turned writer added, “A man like Bal Sahab Thackeray does not come in every generation. He was my childhood idol. I became a journalist seeing him, I joined politics by his inspiration and today I am making a film for him. I want the coming generation of the world should know and get inspiration from his life, his struggle, his political ideology.” Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has suggested the makers to make a series on Bal Thackeray instead of just one film. He said, “I want to request you not to limit the larger than life personality like him into a three-hour movie. I think in today’s time when we watch so many web series, we can make a series on Bal Thackeray to capture different phases of his life and personality. It will be really interesting for the generation to know a man like him.”

Here are some images from the teaser launch: