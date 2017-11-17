Director H Vinoth has given us a cop story that is fast-paced with a narrative that progresses smoothly. He has infused some history into the film which gives more credibility to the existence of the dacoit gang. The murders they commit are heinous and we are made to understand their psychology behind this.

Theeran Thirumaaran (Karthi) becomes a DSP who is honest and dedicated to his job despite having to work within the challenges of the system

It has been a while since we saw a cop fill in Tamil cinema that is sans macho histrionics and rooted in reality. Director H Vinoth’s ‘Theeran Adhigaram Ondru’ offers not just a gripping story but also presents Karthi in a fresh role after a long time. Theeran Thirumaaran (Karthi) becomes a DSP who is honest and dedicated to his job despite having to work within the challenges of the system. Theeran is a cop who will go to any lengths to bring bad men to justice and this results in him getting transferred constantly.

It’s because of one call that Theeran takes us through the most arduous case he has faced in his career which came to him as a result of his transfer to Thiruvallur. A dacoit gang has been ruthlessly murdering and looting people across India. The gang also strikes villages in Tamil Nadu and the capture of this dangerous group becomes Theeran’s sole motive as DSP. We see him travel to various parts of India on this search and how he works within the limitations imposed on him. Meanwhile, there’s also romance that blooms in his life before Theeran takes charge as DSP. He falls in love with his neighbour Priya (Rakul Preet Singh) in his village Nelvayal. Their romance is young and cute and adds colour to the film.

Director H Vinoth has given us a cop story that is fast-paced with a narrative that progresses smoothly. He has infused some history into the film which gives more credibility to the existence of the dacoit gang. The murders they commit are heinous and we are made to understand their psychology behind this.

At the same time, the director also gives us insight into police procedures and their functioning. The big plus of the film is that he presented Karthi as a realistic cop rather than a larger-than-life one – this makes the audience relate to him much more.

Karthi has delivered a power-packed performance as Theeran. He is at ease in the hard-hitting action scenes as he is in the romance scenes. He is understated yet ruthless when required and that adds more flavour to his character. In fact, Theeran is one of his best roles.

Rakul Preet Singh as the cute, bubbly Priya is perfect for the role. Though she may not have a lengthy role in the movie, she makes a solid impression as the nice loosu ponnu. Given that it’s about a dacoit gang from North India, Abhimanyu Singh to play the lead negative seems apt.

Ghibran’s music elevates the film as does the cinematography by Sathyam Sooran.

‘Theeran Adhigaram Ondru’ is one of the best Tamil movies to come out in 2017.