Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Ragnarok released in India on Friday and has so far collected a rocking amount of Rs. 21.79 crore.

Helmed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok features Chris Hemsworth as the titular Thor, Cate Blanchett and Hela, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk/ Bruce Banner, Idris Elba as Heimdall and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Chris Hemsworth’s superhero film Thor: Ragnarok has become one of the highest Hollywood grosser in India this year. The film which opened at Rs 9.91 crores has earned Rs 21.79 crore till now. The action film has also beaten Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra’s crime-thriller Ittefaq at the Box Office after earning more money at the Box office. Thor: Ragnarok the third film in the standalone Thor film franchise and since Thor is also one of the major superheroes in the Avengers movie, the fans surely could not wait for one of the much-anticipated Thor: Ragnarok. Also, Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) made a special appearance in the film.

Not just in India, but Chris Hemsworth’s movie is smashing records worldwide too. In China as well, Thor is getting an amazing response. According to Variety, local tracking services Ent Group reported its gross as $15 million, with an additional $1.1 million from Thursday night/Friday morning midnight screenings. That gave the film a $16.1 million cumulative total at the end of its first full day. The film has received a good response both from critics as well as the audience.

According to film critic Raja Sen (who gave the film 5 stars) Thor: Ragnarok is ‘the funniest superhero film of all time.” He wrote: “Thor: Ragnarok is a true rock and roll original, and the reason it exists is because there’s a director who’s sure all that titters is gold.”

