Tiger Shroff, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Baaghi 2 opposit Disha Patani, has finally confirmed the news about playing the lead in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 which will go on floors next year in 2018. Although we don't know about the leading ladies, but Tiger has confirmed the news about his role.

The hunk, who is busy gearing up for his upcoming film Baaghi 2 opposite his alleged girlfriend Disha Patani, will start with th shoot of Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 in 2018

Actor Tiger Shroff, who made his debut in action comedy Heropanti, is all set to begin shooting for Karan Johar’s next production very soon. The hunk, who is busy gearing up for his upcoming film Baaghi 2 opposite his alleged girlfriend Disha Patani, will start with the shoot of Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 in 2018. As per the reports in a leading daily, Tiger Shroff has broken his silence on this speculation and went into details about doing Student Of The Year 2 which is slated to release early next year.

“Early next year, I start Student of the Year 2. That’s the only film I’ve confirmed my dates for as of now. The rest will depend on how long this shoot takes. The Rambo shoot is scheduled to kick off towards the end of next year. The film with Hrithik sir will start before that,” Tiger said. Previously, in an interview, Tiger said, “As for SOTY 2, it is more pressurizing for me, because those are big shoes to fill. It was the launch pad for Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan, and was a successful film that was also loved by people. It is Karan sir’s baby. He told me that he gets a lot of emails from people asking him when he would go on floors with the sequel. It is an honour to work with Karan sir.”

Sources close to the project had revealed to a leading Indian daily about the making of Student Of The Year 2 by stating, “The first SOTY film was a love triangle set in a college campus, but the second won’t have another leading man. It’s a solo-hero film. Karan has always been a Jackie Shroff fan. Working with his son is something he wanted to do from the time Tiger was ready to make his debut.”

If rumours are to be believed, Disha Patani and Ananya Pandey have been roped in to play the female leads in Student Of The Year 2.