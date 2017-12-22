The highly-anticipated Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has been released and it has hit the ground running. Even before its release, the movie was declared a super hit and by the look of the sheer number of bookings that it has been receiving, Tiger Zinda Hai is projected to exceed expectations. The recently released movie has one of the biggest Bollywood actors in it and has been made by the biggest production house of the film industry; hence the movie is bound to have many talking points about it.
Here are some unknown facts about Tiger Zinda Hai:
- Take Off, a Malayalam film, has already been made on the same lines and the only difference is that there was no hero to rescue the nurses.
- Tiger Zinda Hai is a true story where a group of Malayali nurses were rescued from Iraqi terrorists.
- The movie was made with a budget of Rs 150 crore, excluding the fees of Salman Khan, and is the most expensive movie of Yash Raj Films banner till date.
- After the average business that Tubelight did, where Suhail Khan played Salman Khan’s reel-life brother, Salman vowed never to work again with his brothers in a movie.
- Salman Khan worked really hard to get Katrina Kaif play lead actress in the movie while he was also instrumental in roping in Ali Abbas Zafar to direct Tiger Zinda Hai.
- Katrina Kaif has now featured in both the films of Tiger franchise which are directed by two different directors – Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar – and interestingly, Katrina is best chums with both of them.
- Rani Mukherjee, wife of YRF head Aditya Chopra, was the first to tip the movie as a blockbuster and her husband trusts the actress blindly, and is quite buoyant about its potential business.
- The movie was initially written as a separate political thriller with no whatsoever connection with Ek Tha Tiger in mind, but when Aditya Chopra persuaded Ali Abbas Zafar, it was re-written with minor twitches as a sequel.
- The entire Tiger Zinda Hai team has promised to make a third movie in the Tiger series if Tiger Zinda Hai manages to do remarkable business at the box office.
- Ever since YRF began minting money with Salman Khan, they have sidelined their favourite hero Shah Rukh Khan. There are no upcoming projects between Yash Raj Films and Shah Rukh in foreseeable future.