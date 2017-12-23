According to trade and film analyst Taran Adarsh, Tiger Zinda Hai has minted an excellent opening of Rs 33.75 crore making it one of the highest openings for any Bollywood movie. He took to Twitter to share the figures of the first-day collection of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan is yet again back as a Tiger in his much-awaited action-thriller Tiger Zinda Hai with his Tigress Katrina Kaif. Tiger Zinda Hai, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar is one of the most anticipated films of this year which was finally released on Friday—December 22. The film stars superstar Salman Khan and Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif in lead roles and has managed to impress the audience and has won millions of hearts in just a day of the film’s release.

According to trade and film analyst Taran Adarsh, Tiger Zinda Hai has minted an excellent opening of Rs 33.75 crore making it one of the highest openings for any Bollywood movie. He took to Twitter to share the figures of the first-day collection of Tiger Zinda Hai and wrote,” Tiger ROARS… Flexes its muscles at the BO and takes an EXTRAORDINARY start… #TigerZindaHai Fri ₹ 33.75 cr. India biz. 4600 screens.” However, the film could not break the record of Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year which made a Box Office record of making a massive opening of Rs 44 crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan’s upcoming spy thriller film under Yash Raj banner. The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel of 2012 action-spy thriller which was directed by Kabir Khan. Paresh Rawal, Sudeep and Gavie Chahal will be seen in supporting roles in the film. The film’s songs have been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and produced by Komail Shayan.