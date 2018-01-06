As per the latest collections, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has already minted over Rs 295. 27 crore at the box office and looks set to surpass the lifetime collection of Khan's another blockbuster Sultan. The movie which hit the theatres on December 22 also managed to revive the industry as most Bollywood movies underperformed this year.

The movie is unlikely to face any competition from the latest Hollywood movies that have hit the theatres this week. “#TigerZindaHai continues its STEADY RUN… Expected to cross ₹ 300 cr mark today [Sat; Day 16]… [Week 3] Fri 3.72 cr. Total: ₹ 295.27 cr. India biz. #TZH,” business analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter. The film is also a big hit in the overseas market. “#TigerZindaHai is a SUCCESS STORY Overseas… Total after Week 2: $ 17.46 mn [₹ 110.67 cr]…USA-Canada: $ 5.203 mnUAE-GCC: $ 6.002 mnUK: $ 1.989 mnRoW: $ 4.266 mn,” Adarsh posted in another tweet. Few cinemas yet to report. #TZH,” Adarsh posted another tweet.

The film is a sequel to Salman’s 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. The story of the movie revolves around Tiger and Zoya’s dangerous mission to rescue 25 nurses in Iraq. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sajjad Delfrooz in the lead, and Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra and Nawab Shah in supporting roles.

The next big release of the year is going to be Akshay Kumar’s PadMan whose release has been preponed to January 25. The film was slated for a Republic Day release.

