Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has crossed 300-crore mark becoming Yash Raj Films' top grosser so far. The movie is expected to continue its successful streak at the box office in the upcoming week as well as it is not facing much competition from the latest Hollywood movies that have hit the theatres this week.

There is no stopping Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai at the box office as the movie on Saturday crossed 300-crore mark becoming Yash Raj Films’ top grosser so far. “#TigerZindaHai is Yash Raj’s HIGHEST GROSSER so far… Overtakes #Sultan [now at No 2], #Dhoom3 [now at No 3], #EkThaTiger [now at No 4] and #JabTakHaiJaan [now at No 5]… India biz,” business analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter. The film’s collections have surpassed Salman Khan’s 2012 blockbuster Sultan‘s collections.

The movie is expected to continue its successful streak at the box office in the upcoming week as well as it is not facing much competition from the latest Hollywood movies that have hit the theatres this week. This is Salman’s third film to enter the Rs 300 crore club. “₹ 300 cr Club and its members…#PK [2014]#BajrangiBhaijaan [2015]#Sultan[2016]#Dangal [2016] #TigerZindaHai [2017] #TZH NOTE: #Baahubali2 [dubbed Hindi version; 2017] is the ONLY film in ₹ 500 cr Club. NettBOC… India biz,” Taran Adarsh posted another tweet.

The film is a sequel to Salman’s 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. The story of the movie revolves around Tiger and Zoya’s dangerous mission to rescue 25 nurses in Iraq. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sajjad Delfrooz in the lead, and Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra and Nawab Shah in supporting roles.

The next big release of the year is going to be Akshay Kumar’s PadMan whose release has been preponed to January 25. The film was earlier slated for a Republic Day release, but now it will be hitting the big screens a day before.