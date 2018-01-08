With earning Rs 308 crore already, Tiger Zinda Hai becomes Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan third film to enter the Rs 300 crore club after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. Not only this, Tiger Zinda Hai also marks Yash Raj Films’ highest grosser yet.

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, which released on December 22 with a massive opening of Rs 33.75 crore and became the third fastest movie to enter the Rs 300 crore club after Baahubali 2 and Dangal. The film, which minted Rs 300.89 crore on day sixteen, has now earned Rs seven crore on Sunday making it a total of Rs 308 crore. Tiger Zinda Hai has been witnessing a successful run at the Box Office even on the seventeenth day of its release.

With earning Rs 308 crore already, Tiger Zinda Hai becomes Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan’s third film to enter the Rs 300 crore club after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. Not only this, Tiger Zinda Hai also marks Yash Raj Films’ highest grosser yet. The film had created a lot buzz on the internet much before its release and the songs of the film such as Swag Se Swagat and Dil Diyan Gallan became overnight hits and were loved by the audiences.

Tiger Zinda Hai is a spy thriller film under Yash Raj banner which features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel of 2012 action-spy thriller which was directed by Kabir Khan. Paresh Rawal, Sudeep and Gavie Chahal are seen in supporting roles in the film. The film’s songs have been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and produced by Komail Shayan. Salman Khan is currently gearing up for his forthcoming film Race 3 and will also be seen in Kick 2 and Dabangg 3 next year.