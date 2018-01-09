Tiger Zinda Hai is the third fastest movie to enter the Rs 300 crore club after Baahubali 2 and Dangal. The film earned Rs 2.72 crore on Monday making it a total of 311.83 crore. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the figures.Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, under Yash Raj banner, has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Tiger Zinda Hai is not only the highest ever grosser of Salman Khan but also of Yash Raj films. The songs of the film have been loved the audience and the movie created a lot of buzz on the internet much before its release. It is the third fastest movie to enter the Rs 300 crore club after Baahubali 2 and Dangal. The film earned Rs 2.72 crore on Monday making it a total of 311.83 crore. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the figures. “ #TigerZindaHai continues its STEADY RUN… [Week 3] Fri 3.72 cr, Sat 5.62 cr, Sun 8.27 cr, Mon 2.72 cr. Total: ₹ 311.88 cr. India biz. #TZH,” tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, under Yash Raj banner, has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It's a sequel to 2012 action-spy thriller, Ek Tha Tiger, which was directed by Kabir Khan. Paresh Rawal, Sudeep and Gavie Chahal will be seen in supporting roles in the film. The film's songs have been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and produced by Komail Shayan. Julius Packiam also composed the background score of the movie.